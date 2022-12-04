MONDAY
Elwood
Elwood City Council 7 p.m. at Elwood City Hall, 1505 South B St.
Ingalls
Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., at 308 N. Meridian St.
Markleville
Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory monthly board meeting 6 p.m. at the fire station at 7457 S. 200E.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Madison County Commissioners 10 a.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Anderson Board of Public Works 1:30 p.m. room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Anderson Plan Commission 4:30 p.m. at council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Elwood
Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution, 10 a.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.