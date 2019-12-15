MONDAY
Anderson
• Third House Legislative session, 8 a.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Alexandria
• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
Daleville
• School board meeting, 6 p.m., board room of superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Edgewood
• Town Council, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.
Ingalls
• Utility Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Middletown
• Shenandoah School Corp. board, 7 p.m., Administration Office, 5100 N. Raider Road.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Anderson Campus Board of Trustees meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ivy Tech Community College, Anderson Campus, 815 E. 60th St.
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Middletown
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Board of Directors meeting, 10 a.m., East Central Indiana Solid Waste District office, 2031 Mounds Road.
• Senior Citizens Committee meeting, 3-4 p.m., Economic Development Conference Room 105, City Hall Building.
THURSDAY
Anderson
• Madison County Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center
Pendleton
• Fall Creek Regional Waste District board of trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, County Road 650W.
FRIDAY
No listings.
SATURDAY
No listings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.