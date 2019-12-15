LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

• Third House Legislative session, 8 a.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Alexandria

• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.

• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.

Daleville

• School board meeting, 6 p.m., board room of superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Edgewood

• Town Council, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.

Ingalls

• Utility Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

Middletown

• Shenandoah School Corp. board, 7 p.m., Administration Office, 5100 N. Raider Road.

TUESDAY

Anderson

• Anderson Campus Board of Trustees meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ivy Tech Community College, Anderson Campus, 815 E. 60th St.

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Middletown

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

• Board of Directors meeting, 10 a.m., East Central Indiana Solid Waste District office, 2031 Mounds Road.

• Senior Citizens Committee meeting, 3-4 p.m., Economic Development Conference Room 105, City Hall Building.

THURSDAY

Anderson

• Madison County Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center

Pendleton

• Fall Creek Regional Waste District board of trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, County Road 650W.

FRIDAY

No listings.

SATURDAY

No listings.

