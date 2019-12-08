MONDAY
Anderson
• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center
Alexandria
• Alexandria Community Schools, 7 p.m., 200 W. Washington St.
Frankton
• Town Council, 6 p.m., Frankton Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.
Ingalls
• Redevelopment Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Madison County Planning Commission meeting, 9 a.m., Council Chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building
• Anderson Community Schools, 6 p.m., administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
Alexandria
Park Board, 6 p.m., Emery Lee Building, 400 E. Fourth St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Lafayette Township Board, 5 p.m., Trustees’s Office, 3235 N 100 West, Anderson.
Markleville
• Adams Township Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
THURSDAY
Anderson
• Anderson City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building
Pendleton
• Town Council, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 100 W. State St.
