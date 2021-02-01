LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Monday, Feb. 1

Anderson

• Public meeting of the Revolving Loan Fund Board, 9 a.m. Webinar link: https://cityofanderson.zoom.us/j/93828627649?pwd=eU1pc0c3eFl0MElBbUdQYXB1UGFzUT09

Ingalls

• Ingalls Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.

Markleville

• Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.

Pendleton

• Development committee meetings, 9:30 a.m., Administration Building, County Road 650W.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Anderson

• Anderson Park & Recreation board meeting, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.

Chesterfield

• Town Council meeting, 6 p.m.; Chesterfield Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.

• First public meeting on forming of Union Richland Township fire territory, 6:30 p.m., Union Fire Station.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Anderson

• Anderson Public Board of Works, 2 p.m., via Zoom.

• Board of Zoning Appeals, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 120 E. Eighth St.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Frankton

• Frankton Park & Recreation board meeting, 9 a.m., Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.

Tags

Trending Video