Monday, Feb. 1
Anderson
• Public meeting of the Revolving Loan Fund Board, 9 a.m. Webinar link: https://cityofanderson.zoom.us/j/93828627649?pwd=eU1pc0c3eFl0MElBbUdQYXB1UGFzUT09
Ingalls
• Ingalls Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Markleville
• Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
Pendleton
• Development committee meetings, 9:30 a.m., Administration Building, County Road 650W.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Anderson
• Anderson Park & Recreation board meeting, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Chesterfield
• Town Council meeting, 6 p.m.; Chesterfield Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.
• First public meeting on forming of Union Richland Township fire territory, 6:30 p.m., Union Fire Station.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Anderson
• Anderson Public Board of Works, 2 p.m., via Zoom.
• Board of Zoning Appeals, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 120 E. Eighth St.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Frankton
• Frankton Park & Recreation board meeting, 9 a.m., Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.