Anderson

City Council meeting, 6 p.m.; Zoom.

Friends of Mounds State Park meeting, 7 p.m. in the Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Pendleton

Town Council meeting, 6 p.m.; Pendleton Town Hall, 100 W. State St.

