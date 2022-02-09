Anderson
City Council meeting, 6 p.m.; Zoom.
Friends of Mounds State Park meeting, 7 p.m. in the Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Pendleton
Town Council meeting, 6 p.m.; Pendleton Town Hall, 100 W. State St.
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
