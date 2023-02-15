Anderson
Anderson Housing Authority, 11 a.m., board room of AHA, 528 W. 11th St. (Zoom for observation only).
A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 62F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 7:34 am
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be from 7AM to 10AM. Wind gusts up to 40 mph may continue into the early afternoon across north central Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
