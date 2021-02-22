Monday, Feb. 22
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., via Zoom.
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Anderson
• Anderson Plan Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 120 E. Eighth St.
Orestes
• Orestes Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 E. Oak St.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 11 a.m., via Zoom.
• Vote Center public hearing, 2 p.m., Room 110, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
