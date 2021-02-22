LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Monday, Feb. 22

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., via Zoom.

Daleville

• Daleville Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Anderson

• Anderson Plan Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 120 E. Eighth St.

Orestes

• Orestes Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 E. Oak St.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 11 a.m., via Zoom.

• Vote Center public hearing, 2 p.m., Room 110, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Tags

Trending Video