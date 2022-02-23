Anderson
Anderson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall auditorium and via Zoom.
Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in this afternoon. High 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
A wintry mix this evening will transition to some snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 10:24 am
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
It's time to vote for the best food, venues and people of Madison County. Meet your Best of Madison County 2022 finalists.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.