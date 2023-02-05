MONDAY
Anderson
ARPA Committee Meeting (Homeowner Assistance) 10 a.m. to noon in the Economic Development Conference Room, Room 105, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
ARPA Committee Meeting (Non-Profit) noon-1 p.m. in the City Auditorium, first floor, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Elwood
City Council 7 p.m. City Hall, 1505 South B St.
Ingalls
Planning Commission meeting 7 p.m. at 308 N. Meridian St.
Markleville
Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. at the fire station located at 7457 S. 200E.
TUESDAY
Anderson
ARPA Committee Meeting (Homeless) 10 a.m. to noon in the Fifth Floor Conference Room, Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Madison County Commissioners meeting 10 a.m. at the Madison County Government Center, 16 W. Ninth St.
Anderson Board of Public Works 1:30 p.m. in Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Park Board meeting 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, Council Chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Chesterfield
Town Council meeting 6:30 p.m. at 17 Veterans Blvd.
Elwood
Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution, 10 a.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.