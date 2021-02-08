Anderson
• Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., via Zoom.
Alexandria
• School board meeting, 7 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library System meeting, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library.
Ingalls
• Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; Council meeting, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Anderson
• Anderson Community Schools board of school trustees meeting, 6 p.m., administration center, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Markleville
• Adams Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Anderson
• Madison County Public Defender Board , 4 p.m., via Zoom.
Muncie
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave. (Inclement weather may force them to cancel.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.