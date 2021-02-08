LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Anderson

• Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., via Zoom.

Alexandria

• School board meeting, 7 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.

Elwood

• North Madison County Public Library System meeting, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library.

Ingalls

• Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; Council meeting, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Anderson

• Anderson Community Schools board of school trustees meeting, 6 p.m., administration center, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Markleville

• Adams Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Anderson

• Madison County Public Defender Board , 4 p.m., via Zoom.

Muncie

• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave. (Inclement weather may force them to cancel.)

