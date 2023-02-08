Anderson
Community Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., bloodmobile at Excel Center, 2701 Enterprise Drive.
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
