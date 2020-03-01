MONDAY 

Anderson

• Madison County Election Board, 1:30 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

• Anderson Park Board, 6:30 p.m., atrium, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Madison County Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Ingalls

• Board of Zoning Appeals, 6 p.m.; Planning Commission hearing, 7 p.m.; 308 N. Meridian St.

Chesterfield

• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Chesterfield Government Center, 17 Veterans Blvd.

Elwood

• Board of Works, 6 p.m.; City Council, 7 p.m.; Elwood City Building, 1505 South B St.

TUESDAY 

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

WEDNESDAY 

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Destination 2045: A community summit on our region's future hosted by the Madison County Council of Governments, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, 1015 E. Fifth St. 

THURSDAY 

Anderson

• Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District, 6-8 p.m., 182 W. 300N.

Pendleton

• School board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.

FRIDAY 

No listings.

SATURDAY

No listings.