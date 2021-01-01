LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

FRIDAY

Chesterfield

• Swearing-in ceremonies for Madison County elected officials, 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St. Tickets required.

