Monday, Jan. 11
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., via Zoom.
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library System Board of Finance electronic online meeting, 4:30 p.m.; board of trustees online meeting following.
Ingalls
• Redevelopment Commission, 6:30 p.m., Utility Board, 6:35 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Anderson
• County Council, 6 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Chesterfield
• Town council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Anderson
• City Council meeting, 7 p.m., via Zoom.
