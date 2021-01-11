LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday, Jan. 11

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., via Zoom.

Elwood

• North Madison County Public Library System Board of Finance electronic online meeting, 4:30 p.m.; board of trustees online meeting following.

Ingalls

• Redevelopment Commission, 6:30 p.m., Utility Board, 6:35 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Anderson

• County Council, 6 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Chesterfield

• Town council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.

Thursday, Jan. 14

Anderson

• City Council meeting, 7 p.m., via Zoom.

