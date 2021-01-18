LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Monday, Jan. 18

Anderson

• Martin Luther King Jr. Day - federal, state, county and city government offices closed today.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Anderson

• Board of County Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Madison County Government Center.

• Anderson Board of Public Works meeting, 2 p.m., via Zoom.

• Board of School Trustees Community Outreach meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Anderson

• Anderson Community Schools board special public meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Broadcast live via Facebook.

Pendleton

• Board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Administration Building, County Road 650 West.

Tags

Trending Video