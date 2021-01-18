Monday, Jan. 18
Anderson
• Martin Luther King Jr. Day - federal, state, county and city government offices closed today.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Anderson
• Board of County Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Madison County Government Center.
• Anderson Board of Public Works meeting, 2 p.m., via Zoom.
• Board of School Trustees Community Outreach meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Anderson
• Anderson Community Schools board special public meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Broadcast live via Facebook.
Pendleton
• Board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Administration Building, County Road 650 West.
