MONDAY
Anderson
• ARPA Committee meeting (homeless) 10:30 a.m. Economic Development Conference Room, Room 105 of the Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• ARPA Committee meeting (small business and restaurant) 2:30 p.m. Economic Development Conference Room, Room 105 of the Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• ARPA Committee meeting (homeowner assistance) 3 p.m. Economic Development Conference Room, Room 105 of the Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Food pantry, beginning at 3 p.m. and continue while supplies last at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., Council Chambers.
Daleville
• School board meeting 6 p.m. boardroom of superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Edgewood
• Town Council meeting 5 p.m. at the Town of Edgewood, 3405 Nichol Ave.
Ingalls
• Redevelopment Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council meeting, 7 p.m. at 308 N. Meridian St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• ARPA Committee meeting (Affordable Housing) 10:30 a.m. in the Economic Development Conference Room, Room 105, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Orestes
• Town Council 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 14 E. Oak St.