Monday, Jan. 25
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., via Zoom.
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
• Ingalls Redevelopment Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Utility Board, 6:35 p.m.; and Town Council, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Anderson
• Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, 9 a.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Madison County Council meeting, 6 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Anderson Plan Commission meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Orestes
• Orestes Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 E. Oak St.
Friday, Jan. 29
Anderson
• Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
