LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Monday, Jan. 25

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., via Zoom.

Daleville

• Daleville Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Ingalls

• Ingalls Redevelopment Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m.; Utility Board, 6:35 p.m.; and Town Council, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Anderson

• Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, 9 a.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

• Madison County Council meeting, 6 p.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

• Anderson Plan Commission meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Orestes

• Orestes Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 E. Oak St.

Friday, Jan. 29

Anderson

• Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Tags

Trending Video