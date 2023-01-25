Anderson
Anderson Housing Authority, 11:30 a.m., boardroom of AHA, 528 W. 11th St. (Zoom-observation only).
Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..
Snow showers. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 6:59 am
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&
