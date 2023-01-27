Anderson
ARPA Committee (Nonprofit), 9 a.m., Economic Development Conference Room, Room 105, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Gusty winds developing. Clouds and sun giving way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 8:09 am
...Gusty Winds this afternoon... A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this afternoon. This will lead to gusty winds. Winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph will be expected this afternoon. Shortly after sunset...winds will begin to diminish. Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.
