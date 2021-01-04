Monday, Jan. 4
Daleville
• Special session/board of finance, 6 p.m.; special session of board of trustees, 6:20 p.m., boardroom, located in superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
• Ingalls Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Anderson
• Anderson Community Schools board meeting, 6 p.m., Administration Center, 1600 Hillcrest Ave. Meeting livestream via ACS Facebook page and recorded for later viewing.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Muncie
• Food Distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Pendleton
• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
Friday, Jan. 8
Anderson
• Food Distribution, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.
