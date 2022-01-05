Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
Anderson
Board of Zoning Appeals, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 120 E. Eighth St.
Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Morning high of 38F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 13F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: January 5, 2022 @ 8:26 am
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.