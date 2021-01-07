Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1 p.m., via Zoom.
Lapel
• Lapel Public Engagement Meeting No. 2 (To gather input for an update to the Lapel Comprehensive Plan), 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles Aerie 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.
Muncie
• Tailgate food distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Pendleton
• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
• Redevelopment Commission meeting, 6 p.m., Pendleton Town Hall.
