LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

FRIDAY

Anderson

• Food Distribution, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Trending Video