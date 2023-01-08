MONDAY
Anderson
Madison County Plan Commission. 9 a.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Board of Finance, 6:50 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.
Daleville
Special session of the board of finance, 6 p.m.; special session of the board of trustees, 6:10 p.m.; boardroom in the Daleville Community Schools’ superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Elwood
North Madison County Public Library System Board of Finance, 4 p.m.; regular meeting, 4:45 p.m.; Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Elwood City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, Elwood City Building, 1505 South B St.
Ingalls
Redevelopment Commission, 6:15 p.m.; Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m.; 308 N. Meridian St.
Middletown
Regular board meeting, 7 p.m., board room of Shenandoah School Corp., 5100 N. Raider Road.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Revolving Loan Fund Board, 9:30 a.m., Economic Development Conference Room, Room 105, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
ARPA Committee, Small Business/Restaurant, 2 p.m., Economic Development Conference Room, Room 105, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.