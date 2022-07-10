LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

MONDAY

Daleville

Special session of the board of trustees meeting 6 p.m. in the boardroom, superintendent's office, 14300 W. Second St.

Ingalls

Redevelopment Commission meeting 6:15 p.m.; Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m. at 308 N. Meridian St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

Madison County Plan Commission, 8:45 a.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center.

Anderson Redevelopment Commission, 5 p.m., first floor meeting room, Anderson City Building.

Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center.

Elwood

North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.

Tags

Trending Video