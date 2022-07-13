Anderson
The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Phillip Shrieve, MSP intern, topic “Wrap-up of internship at Bronnenberg House. They will meet in the Pavilion and the public is invited.
Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau Commission regular meeting, 8 a.m.; board room, 6335 S. Scatterfield Road.
City Council meeting, 6 p.m.; council chambers, Anderson City Building.{
Alexandria
Alexandria School Board Work Session, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; regular board meeting, 1 p.m.; at the Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central Ave.