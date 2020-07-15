LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Wednesday

Anderson

• Meet and Greet with Sen. Mike Braun, 9-10 a.m., Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.

• Grand reopening, 10 a.m., Farm Society, 619 Jackson St.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

