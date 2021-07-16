Orestes
• State health department mobile vaccinations clinic, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Red Gold, 120 E. Oak St.
Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 16, 2021 @ 9:16 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.