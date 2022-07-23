SUNDAY
Anderson
Madison County Chapter of the NAACP general membership meeting, 3 p.m. in the Chief Anderson room at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 23, 2022 @ 7:35 pm
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
