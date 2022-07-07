Anderson
Grand opening with ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. at The Perfect Blend, 1902 Applewood Center Drive.
Frankton
Park & Recreation board meeting, 5 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 7, 2022 @ 10:50 am
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
