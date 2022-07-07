Anderson

Grand opening with ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. at The Perfect Blend, 1902 Applewood Center Drive.

Frankton

Park & Recreation board meeting, 5 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Trending Video