Anderson
Tailgate Food Distribution, 10 a.m.; former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 8, 2022 @ 4:07 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.