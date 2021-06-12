Frankton
• Park & Recreation board meeting, 9 a.m., 108 E. Sigler St.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 12, 2021 @ 9:13 am
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
