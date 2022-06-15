Anderson
• East Central Indiana Solid Waste District meeting, 11 a.m. at District office, 2031 Mounds Road.
...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties... Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo. This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM. An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards. Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 103. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
