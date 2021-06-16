LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Chesterfield

• The American Legion Post 408 and the Chesterfield Boy Scouts Troop 230 will conduct an “Unservicable Flag Ceremony, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

