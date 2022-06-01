LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Frankton

• Frankton Town Council special meeting 4:30 p.m. at Frankton Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St. Discussing adopting loan resolutions and amended a bond ordinance.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Trending Video