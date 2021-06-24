Thursday, June 24
Edgewood
• Edgewood Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m., 3405 Nichol Ave., Edgewood Town Hall. Masks are required.
Friday, June 25
Anderson
• Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
