Anderson
• Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 25, 2021 @ 7:54 am
Anderson
• Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.