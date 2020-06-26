LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Friday

Anderson

• Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana food distribution, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

