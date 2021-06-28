Monday, June 28
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools board, 6 p.m., Superintendent’s Office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
• Ingalls Utility Board, 6:30 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
• Ingalls Town Council, 7 p.m., 308 N. Meridian St.
Orestes
• Orestes Town Council, 7 p.m., 14 E. Oak St.
Tuesday, June 29
Anderson
• Blood drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Anderson University, 1526 University Blvd.
• Anderson Community School Corp. public discussion on diversity, inclusion and equity, 6 p.m., Anderson First Nazarene Church, 2324 Jackson St.
Elwood
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.
Wednesday, June 30
Anderson
• Anderson Community School Corp. public discussion on diversity, inclusion and equity, 6 p.m., Anderson Zion Family Life Center, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
Thursday, July 1
Muncie
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Saturday, July 3
Frankton
• Park & Recreation board, 9 a.m., Jefferson Oaks Park.
