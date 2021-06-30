LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Anderson

• Anderson Community School Corp. public discussion on diversity, inclusion and equity, 6 p.m., Anderson Zion Family Life Center, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Trending Video