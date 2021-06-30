Anderson
• Anderson Community School Corp. public discussion on diversity, inclusion and equity, 6 p.m., Anderson Zion Family Life Center, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
Anderson
• Anderson Community School Corp. public discussion on diversity, inclusion and equity, 6 p.m., Anderson Zion Family Life Center, 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St.
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.