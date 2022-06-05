MONDAY
Anderson
Merit Commission meeting, 5 p.m. in the Anderson Police Department Conference Room.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Park board meeting, 4:30 p.m.; City Hall Building, Eighth Street.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Madison Life & Times magazine is searching for fashion-forward models, over the age of 21, to be featured in the annual fashion issue. Models will be clothed in fashions from boutiques in the region. Please submit your contact info, a short bio, and a current photo by June 8, 2022.