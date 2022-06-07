LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

State Rep. Terri Austin presentation, 10 a.m. at Sweet Gallilee at the Wigwam, 1315 John St.

Pendleton

Pendleton-Fall Creek Board of Parks and Recreation, 5 p.m., Pendleton Falls Park Office, 460 Falls Park.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

