Monday, June 8
Chesterfield
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Chesterfield Government Center, 17 Veterans Blvd.
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees electronic online meeting, 4:30 p.m. Link: https://bit.ly/2MyR58g.
Fairmount
• School board, 7 p.m., Madison-Grant Conference Room,, 11700 S. E00W. Available to the public only, 224-701-0049. Pin #665594536#
Tuesday, June 9
Anderson
• Madison County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Anderson Redevelopment Commission, 5 p.m. Zoom meeting. Link:
https://cityofanderson.zoom.us/j/99656155788?pwd=eEltVURXQ3Z6TnBsZkplWFNsSzRUQT09. Password: 037073.
• Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Anderson Community Schools board of trustees, 6 p.m., Administration Building, 1600 Hillcrest Ave.
