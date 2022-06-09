LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

THURSDAY

Anderson

City Council meeting, 6 p.m. Council Chambers, Anderson City Hall, 120 E. Eighth St.

Friends of Mounds State Park 7 p.m. Pavilion, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

