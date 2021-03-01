LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

Monday, March 1

Markleville

• Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory monthly board meeting, 6 p.m., fire station, 7457 S. 200E.

Pendleton

• Development committee meetings, 9:30 a.m., Administration Building, County Road 650 West.

Tuesday, March 2

Anderson

• Anderson Parks & Recreation board meeting, 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.

• Anderson Community Schools board and staff outreach meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Southview Preschool Center, 4500 Main St. Masks are required.

Chesterfield

• Town Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd.

Wednesday, March 3

Anderson

• Board of Zoning Appeals, 4:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 120 E. Eighth St.

Friday, March 5

• Operation Veterans Services opens at 11 a.m. Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.

Saturday, March 6

Frankton

• Park & Recreations board meeting, 9 a.m., Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.

