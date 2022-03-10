Anderson
Anderson Economic Development Commission meeting, 4:30 p.m.; Economic Development Conference Room, City Hall, 120 E. Eighth St.
City Council meeting, 6 p.m.; Anderson City Hall Auditorium.
Friends of Mounds State Park meeting, 7 p.m.; Nature Center at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Muncie
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana Tailgate Food Distribution, 10 a.m.; Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Pendleton
Town Council meeting, 6 p.m.; Pendleton Town Hall, 100 W. State St.
