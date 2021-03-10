Anderson
• Special meeting Pension Board, 1 p.m., Anderson Fraternal Order of Police.
Markleville
• Adams Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
Cloudy and windy. High 67F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 10:04 am
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
