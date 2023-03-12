MONDAY
Anderson
Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., Council Chambers.
Alexandria
Work Session of Alexandria School Board 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at the Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.
Elwood
North Madison County Library System board of trustees meeting 4:30 p.m., at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Ingalls
Utility board meeting 6:30 p.m.; town council, 7 p.m. at 308 N. Meridian St.
Middletown
School board meeting 7 p.m. in the boardroom of Shenandoah School Corp., 5100 Raider Road.
TUESDAY
Anderson
School board meeting 6 p.m. at the administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Drive.