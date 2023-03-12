LOGO21 LETS MEET.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

Board of Public Safety meeting, 4 p.m., Council Chambers.

Alexandria

Work Session of Alexandria School Board 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at the Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office, 800 N. Central.

Elwood

North Madison County Library System board of trustees meeting 4:30 p.m., at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.

Ingalls

Utility board meeting 6:30 p.m.; town council, 7 p.m. at 308 N. Meridian St.

Middletown

School board meeting 7 p.m. in the boardroom of Shenandoah School Corp., 5100 Raider Road.

TUESDAY

Anderson

School board meeting 6 p.m. at the administration building, 1600 Hillcrest Drive.

