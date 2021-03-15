Monday, March 15
Middletown
• Shenandoah School Corp. board meeting, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.
Thursday, March 18
Muncie
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Pendleton
• Board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Administration Building, County Road 650 West.
Friday, March 19
Anderson
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.
Saturday, March 20
Anderson
• Facial Pain Association-Trigeminal Neuralgia Support Group of Central Indiana virtual Zoom meeting, 10 a.m. Email teacherhays50@aol.com for information.
• League of Women Voters Anderson & Madison County public meeting, 2 p.m., Anderson Trustee Office, 2828 Madison Ave.
