Monday, March 15

Middletown

• Shenandoah School Corp. board meeting, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.

Thursday, March 18

Muncie

• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.

Pendleton

• Board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Administration Building, County Road 650 West.

Friday, March 19

Anderson

• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.

Saturday, March 20

Anderson

• Facial Pain Association-Trigeminal Neuralgia Support Group of Central Indiana virtual Zoom meeting, 10 a.m. Email teacherhays50@aol.com for information.

• League of Women Voters Anderson & Madison County public meeting, 2 p.m., Anderson Trustee Office, 2828 Madison Ave.

