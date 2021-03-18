Muncie
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Pendleton
• Fall Creek Regional Waste District board of trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, County Road 650 West.
Windy with periods of rain. High 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with periods of rain this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 8:54 am
Muncie
• Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate distribution, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Pendleton
• Fall Creek Regional Waste District board of trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, County Road 650 West.
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.